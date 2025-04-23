Bulwell star Emily Campbell wins fifth successive European weightlifting title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bulwell's Olympic star Emily Campbell made history as she won a fifth straight European Weightlifting Championship title in Chisinau, Moldova, on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 30-year-old immediately targeted IWF World Championship glory when she heads for Norway in October.

Emily lifted 161kg in the clean and jerk and 120kg in the snatch for a total of 281kg in a dominant display to take the gold medal in the +87kg category

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won her first European crown in 2021, Campbell is the first British weightlifter to win five straight titles.

Emily Campbell - brought fifth successive European weightlifting title back to Bulwell.

“You always want to win one European title, never mind five of them, so it's been nice for me to have this dominance over Europe over the last five years,” she said.

“I really enjoyed myself out there and it was another amazing gateway to showing the world our beautiful sport.

“I picked up a little bit of an injury in the World Championships in December so I had worked really hard since then to get back into shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I was able to prove I am still in world class shape and still enjoying the sport and we will see where it takes me in the next cycle.

“It is never easy to make an Olympic team no matter what sport you are in and ours is very competitive.

“But this definitely gives me the confidence to go out there and try to contend with the best in the world again.

“I would love to medal at the Worlds again, especially after the heartbreak I had at the Worlds last year as I went in in incredible shape and was definitely there to contend for medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that is the sport and sometimes it's cruel. Sometimes you pick up injuries you are not expecting. But I would love to right the wrongs from that.”

Campbell first rose to global prominence at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she became the first British woman ever to win an Olympic weightlifting medal, taking silver in the +87 kg category with a 161 kg clean & jerk and 283 kg total.

She followed up with a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, cementing her position as one of the most decorated weightlifters in British sporting history.

She is also very vocal in promoting the sport and strength training for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel sport is a beautiful thing and it helps so many people in so many different ways that people don't realise. And if I have the voice to preach that to the nation then I will,” she said.

“I started a campaign called Getting Britain Stronger because I believe in everyone using some form of strength training to better their lives, if that is physical or mental.

“It is something I am really passionate about and I want to use my voice to elevate that across the UK.”