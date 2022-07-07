.Busy weekend sees Hucknall rider Cooper win four at Darley Moor

Richard Cooper in action at Darley Moor. Photo: Tony Else.

Cooper consistently lapped almost two seconds quicker than anyone else in the the Allcomers – over 600cc race and by the end of lap three he was second and had his sights set on leader Josh Daley, eventually getting the lead on lap six and winning by seven seconds.

Cooper was also out in the combined Open Solos/Pre-Injection Open class race and again was taking no prisoners as this time he claimed two start-finish victories.

And he wasn’t done there as Cooper again did battle with Daley on a Kramer 1000 in one of the non-championship races of the day.

Daley led until lap eight of the ten lap race when Cooper got the better route past a back marker, but Daley wouldn’t let go and the pair battled it out, never separated by any more than 0.3 seconds as Cooper eventually took the win.

The pair then returned to the grid for the combined Open Solo/Pre-Injection Open race. Daley led for much of the race, winning by just 0.33 seconds.

Cooper also lined-up on the grid for the combined Honda CB500/Forgotten Era races, starting seventh but soon going through the field and winning by over three seconds.