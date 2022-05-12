Captain Sam Johnson is happy with Hucknall's start to the new NPL season

Hucknall have ten points so far and beat Kimberley in their first match.

They slipped to a three wicket defeat to Cavaliers and Carrington at the weekend but have already taken the scalp of Kimberley.

“We ran a really good team really close and I was really proud of the effort,” he said after the weekend loss.

“We were probably 20 runs short of what we were aiming for and that meant the result did not go our way.

“If I look at the start of our season, it's been a pleasing start.

“When I looked at how the start of the season might go and you plot a plan, there was a very real possibility that we would not have many points at this stage of the season because we have played three really good sides.

“To have the 10 points we have is pleasing. It’s not perfect but I’m happy with how it’s gone so far.

“We have to keep doing what has got us the points so far and make the most of the next block of fixtures that give us a chance of climbing the table.”

Johnson puts that points haul down to good old fashioned team-work.

“We have been more of a team this year,” he added. “We've not been reliant on individual performances to win us games and get us points.

“It's been a real collective effort. We have fielded really well for the most part.

“There’s a good feeling about the club right now and hopefully we can keep that going and climb the table.”

They face another tough one this weekend when they host Plumtree, with Johnson expecting to tackle very dangerous opponents.

“They have got individual batters who can take the game away from you especially on a good wicket like ours,” he said.

“They seem to keep coming and have got a lot of guys down the batting order.

“We have to stick to our plan and take solace that we beat Kimberley on the opening day and then Kimberley comfortably beat Plumtree.

“There's no reason why we can't turn them over and get the points.

“We have to keep our focus against a team like this. The game will be decided by fine margins, whether that is a good bit of fielding to get rid of a pro or a really good sustained spell of pressure.