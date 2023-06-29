Defeats for both Hucknall and P&L in Notts Premier League

​Asked to bat first by the home side, Hucknall suffered an early loss as opener Nolan Benson was out with just four runs on the board, and they struggled to truly gain any momentum as wickets fell at fairly regular intervals.

There was, nevertheless, some steady scoring from the likes of Josh Bembridge (21), Matthew Roberts (22), skipper Sam Johnson (33), top scorer Dom Wheatley (41) and Dan Blatherwick who hit 27.

But no major partnerships were able to flourish and the visitors were bowled out for 198, David Lucas with 3-28 being the main tormentor with the ball.

Dom Wheatley top scored for Hucknall in their defeat.

Radcliffe began positively and were at 47 before the first wicket fell but Will Masojada’s unbeaten 57 proved key and despite Nicol Loftie-Eaton taking two wickets in an over to dent the hosts’ progress, they got over the line in the 47th over with six wickets down.

Hucknall lie fifth, just below Papplewick & Linby who were convincingly beaten by 104 runs at home to Plumtree.

With skipper Ben Trevor-Jones unavailable, stand-in Eamonn Vines won the toss and put Plumtree into bat and they scored 194-7, Freddie McCann taking 4-28.

