England dates for Trent Bridge in 2026 are confirmed

England Men will take on India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2026.

England Men will take on India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2026, with dates for the two clashes having now been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Stokes’ Test team will face the Blackcaps in a five-day Rothesay Test Match between Thursday 25 and Monday 29 June – the first time the two sides have met for a Test in Nottingham since a breathtaking fifth-day run-chase in 2022 kickstarted the Bazball era.

Reigning IT20 world champions India then bring their star-studded side to Trent Bridge for a Vitality IT20 on Tuesday 7 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last summer, the venue was again recognised as offering the finest spectator experience for men’s international cricket – having also picked up similar accolades for its hosting of women’s internationals and The Hundred in recent years.

2026 Nottinghamshire members will receive first access to tickets at the best prices, with memberships to be placed on sale in the coming weeks.

Those who have regularly attended international fixtures at Trent Bridge in recent summers will also enjoy early access to tickets, with those who are successful in the 2026 ticketing ballot then able to secure any remaining seats.

“We can’t wait to host two international fixtures involving such high-calibre sides next year,” said Commercial Director Michael Temple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I’ve experienced an atmosphere at Trent Bridge quite like that final afternoon in 2022 as Jonny and Ben brought the house down with a thrilling run-chase.

“That rematch between England and New Zealand is one to savour – while the prospect of England’s finest facing the T20 World Champions at a venue world-renowned for white-ball run-scoring is equally mouthwatering.

“International cricket brings an undeniable buzz to our venue, and to the city as a whole given the great backing that our members and supporters provide.

“We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to host the world’s best once more in 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s Test side, currently leading an enthralling series against India 2-1 with two games to play, are unbeaten in the format at Trent Bridge since 2018.

It was 2021 World Champions New Zealand who provided the opposition for the most memorable Test during that period, as Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s vision for playing attacking cricket came to fruition.

Spearheaded by Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, the Three Lions chased down 299 in front of a sold-out fifth-day crowd at Trent Bridge.

That summer also saw the most recent Men’s IT20 between England and India in Nottingham, in which the hosts were victorious despite a counter-attacking 117 from Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav has since become a T20 World Champion, and will be in line to return to Trent Bridge alongside the likes of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for next summer’s clash.