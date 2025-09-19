Glenn to leave The Blaze for Yorkshire

Sarah Glenn has announced she is leaving The Blaze for Yorkshire

Sarah Glenn will leave The Blaze to move to Yorkshire from the beginning of the 2026 season.

Leg-spinner Glenn, 26, has claimed 46 wickets in 34 matches for The Blaze, having joined from Central Sparks three years ago.

“It’s been a really tough decision to make as I love being part of this amazing group, but I believe it’s the right one to make for my career at this moment,” said Glenn.

“I want to thank all the staff for supporting me over the last few years, and all my teammates for making the experience of playing for The Blaze a lot of fun too.

“The Blaze are one of the best groups I’ve played with, and I will miss being here.”

James Cutt, Director of Women’s Cricket at The Blaze, added: “I want to thank Sarah for her contributions over the last three seasons.

“Her time here has coincided with us establishing ourselves as a team who competes in the final stages of both 50-over and T20 cricket on an annual basis.

“We are all grateful of the professionalism, energy and skills she has brought to our group.

“Whilst her decision to leave is disappointing, I fully respect her ambition to take up greater batting opportunities domestically as part of her development as a player, as this is something that can’t be guaranteed with us right now.

“We all look forward to seeing her career with England continue to flourish and she leaves with our best wishes.”

Born in Derby, she previously represented Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League prior to the reorganisation of women’s domestic cricket into the regional model.

Glenn made her England ODI and IT20 debuts in December 2019, and has gone on to collect 112 international scalps in 91 appearances.

She also spent the first two seasons of The Hundred representing Trent Rockets, with whom she reached the Eliminator in 2022.