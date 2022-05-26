Sam Johnson was disappointed with Hucknall's batting last time out.

They go into the game on the back of a three wicket win over Notts and Arnold.

But Johnson was left a little disappointed that his side didn’t win more convincingly after being set a target of just 97 to win.

“It was only half a performance from us, which was disappointing,” he said. “We were dominant for most of the game but have only won by three wickets.

“That is something we have got to look at and rectify and make sure we improve for the rest of the season.

“What we saw with the bat isn't what has made us have a decent start to the season.

“It was one of those greasy wins where you don't play good but just get the job done.

“I'd have taken a three wicket win before we started, it was all about how we get eight points and keep the momentum going.

“But we know that we have to be much better

“My job is always to look at the bigger picture, it is all about the next game and how can we win the next game?

And Jonson more than fancies Hucknall's chances of taking derby day honours against their high-flying neighbours.

“It is a benchmark to an extent but I’d rather look at it over the season so far rather than one game.

“I won't think we will win the league if we win or get relegated if we lose.

“They are the form team and there is a lot of pressure on them to win.

“As long as we do what has made us successful I think it will be a really good game of cricket.

“I enjoy the underdog tag, they have some really good batters and good pros, but I see no reason why we can't beat them if we perform.

“Last year they won a rain affected game and in the home game one of their players had a freak innings against us and we were good in the game.

“We are due a result against Papplewick and if we can really concentrate and get stuck into the fixture then I don't see why we can't come away with eight points.