Sam Johnson has high hopes for the new season and is targeting a top six finish.

They kick-off the new Notts Premier League campaign this Saturday with a tough opener against champions Kimberley.

But Johnson is confident that his side will be better equipped to make a mark this time out.

“We need to have a level of consistency with selection,” he said. “We probably had the biggest squad last year due to lack of availability and commitment and that needs to change.

“We need a core who will pay week in week out and I think we have got that, that is really important.

“We were blighted by our pro breaking into the Notts first team last year, it was great for him but that hit us.

“We have tried to recruit players who will be with us all season.

“We need consistency of performance. We had to be really good to win games last year and when we were not at 100 per cent we couldn't get results. That is a key one.

“Teams like Kimberley don’t always play their best but they tend to win and that's something we need to learn.”

He hopes it will lead to a top six spot for Hucknall at the end of the season."We have had a really good pre-season and three good friendlies that we got a lot out of,” added Johnson.

“We want to make a breakthrough. It is finally poised this year and there are a cluster of teams that want to get into the top six.

“We think that is realistic and we are looking to do that.”

Johnson also insists his side will have no fear when they face a Kimberley side expected to once again be the front-runners.

“We are playing the best team in the league on paper, but we won't have any fear,” he added.

“We are under no illusions how difficult it will be but we beat them in the last game we played so there's no reason why we can't take that continue into the game while still respecting them.

“A win would be great but it's not a result that we will be judged on and our season won't be defined by it - but I'm keen for us to have a good start.”