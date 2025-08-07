Hucknall CC make T20 regional finals
They’ll now go to Denby on August 24 to battle it out with Kendal CC, Old Hill CC and New Farnley CC to claim regional honours and ultimately a shot at heading to Cartama in Spain next February for the 2026 European Cricket League as ECB Vitality T20 Champions.
Sunday saw them firstly beat Denby by five runs having been bowled out for 107, Ryan Buckley hitting 37. Denby fell just short with Dom Wheatley taking 3 for 22.
Hucknall then beat Doncaster Town to secure their group win, making 133-5 with Jamie Tapper top scoring on 34* from 28 balls. Doncaster were bowled out for 93, Connor Ramm with 3 for 16.
In the league on Saturday, Hucknall were beaten by 123 runs at home to second-placed Cuckney.
The visitors made 221 all out with Jake Wright taking 5 for 53, but Hucknall struggled in reply and were bowled out in 28 overs.
Hucknall go to Clipstone in the league on Saturday before hosting Cuckney again, this time in the Premier Cup, on Sunday.
*Papplewick & Linby lifted themselves out of the NPL relegation zone by beating fellow strugglers Collingham by 85 runs on Saturday.
P&L made 255-7 with Ben Shaw’s 60 the highlight. They then bowled Collingham out for 170 with Matt Montgomery taking 3 for 48.
P&L host third-placed Kimberley on Saturday.