Hucknall karate instructors honoured at national show

Four black belt Instructors from Hucknall’s Hidden Dragon Karate Club received recognition at the UK Martial Arts Show.
By Julie Ann BakerContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:55 BST

Grand Master Tony Baker and Senseis Julie Ann Baker, Nick Lee, and Richard Merrin all received Hall of Fame recognition at the prestigious UK Martial Arts Show, at Doncaster Dome.

Tony received a Legend of Martial Arts award, having been involved with karate and ju-jitsu for 51 years.

Julie Ann received a Dedication to Martial Arts award, having been a student and instructor for more than 30 years, while Nick and Richard, long-standing students of the couple, received Outstanding Martial Artist awards.

Award winners, from left, Nick Lee, Tony Baker, Julie Ann Baker, and Richard Merrin.Award winners, from left, Nick Lee, Tony Baker, Julie Ann Baker, and Richard Merrin.
Award winners, from left, Nick Lee, Tony Baker, Julie Ann Baker, and Richard Merrin.
The annual show is organised by Bob Sykes, founder and editor of Martial Arts Illustrated, and kick boxer, Paul Barnett, and was attended by martial artists from all over the world, including world champions Bill ‘Superfoot’ Wallace and Alfie Lewis.

The four local Instructors all teach at Hidden Dragon Karate Club, which meets to train on Saturdays, at 10am, at Hucknall Leisure Centre. See fb.com/HiddenDragonKarateAndJuJitsu

