Hucknall Women’s water polo team are celebrate winning the Championship 1 title.

The team lifted the Championship 1 title in Liverpool at the weekend with a confident win against Tyldesley (13-7) in the winner-takes-all game of the two best teams.

Hucknall opened the game with a 4-0 lead including two goals by the division’s leading scorer India Wilkinson. Tyldesley came back in the second quarter and equalised at 5-5.

But Hucknall built a 9-6 lead in the third quarter with goals by India Wilkinson, Giorgia Bosworth and Lucy Rodgers who scored three more goals in the fourth quarter.

The top two scorers of Championship 1 are Hucknall Water Polo Club players: Cara Dunsbee and India Wilkinson.