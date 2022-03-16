Hucknall Women’s water polo team are crowned Championship 1 winners
Hucknall Women’s water polo team are celebrating after being crowned champions.
The team lifted the Championship 1 title in Liverpool at the weekend with a confident win against Tyldesley (13-7) in the winner-takes-all game of the two best teams.
Hucknall opened the game with a 4-0 lead including two goals by the division’s leading scorer India Wilkinson. Tyldesley came back in the second quarter and equalised at 5-5.
But Hucknall built a 9-6 lead in the third quarter with goals by India Wilkinson, Giorgia Bosworth and Lucy Rodgers who scored three more goals in the fourth quarter.
The top two scorers of Championship 1 are Hucknall Water Polo Club players: Cara Dunsbee and India Wilkinson.
In Men’s Championship 2, Hucknall finished in sixth position in Championship 2. which is also a significant achievement from the position they held before the COVID pandemic.