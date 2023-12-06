Kickboxing black belt for Hucknall youngster Edward Ashmore at the age of six

Hucknall kickboxer Edward Ashmore has become the youngest member of the Advantage Martial Arts School to achieve his black belt at the age of six.

Edward Ashmore with coach Sian Cox and his black belt certificate.

And he has managed that despite difficulties along the way due to his autism.

The Leen Mills Primary School pupil began his kickboxing journey with Advantage, attending classes in Bulwell and Nottingham, when he had just turned four. Mum Jodie said; “The first session he found very overwhelming and was faced with a major barrier going barefoot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This was incredibly difficult for him due to his sensory sensitivity.

Edward Ashmore - kickboxing black belt aged six.

“From day one the instructors have been very calm and patient with him and advised me to buy some martial arts shoes. Once he had them on there was no stopping him.

“Then came the time when Edward thought about competing, but unfortunately shoes can not be worn to compete so with the encouragement and support from the coaches Edward literally binned the shoes and began competing. Kickboxing has changed Edward’s life. He’s like a different child now. He’s so much more sociable and confident.

“He has also recently completed his coaching course so now helps to support the coaches in delivering sessions. We can’t thank the coaches enough – it wouldn’t have been possible without you. Special mention to Sian Cox who has supported Edward through his entire journey so far. We are so incredibly proud of Edward.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sian Cox added: “Edward has come so far – from a shy boy who wouldn’t join in to a confident boy helping coach in classes of 50+ people.