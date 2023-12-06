Kickboxing black belt for Hucknall youngster Edward Ashmore at the age of six
And he has managed that despite difficulties along the way due to his autism.
The Leen Mills Primary School pupil began his kickboxing journey with Advantage, attending classes in Bulwell and Nottingham, when he had just turned four. Mum Jodie said; “The first session he found very overwhelming and was faced with a major barrier going barefoot.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This was incredibly difficult for him due to his sensory sensitivity.
“From day one the instructors have been very calm and patient with him and advised me to buy some martial arts shoes. Once he had them on there was no stopping him.
“Then came the time when Edward thought about competing, but unfortunately shoes can not be worn to compete so with the encouragement and support from the coaches Edward literally binned the shoes and began competing. Kickboxing has changed Edward’s life. He’s like a different child now. He’s so much more sociable and confident.
“He has also recently completed his coaching course so now helps to support the coaches in delivering sessions. We can’t thank the coaches enough – it wouldn’t have been possible without you. Special mention to Sian Cox who has supported Edward through his entire journey so far. We are so incredibly proud of Edward.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sian Cox added: “Edward has come so far – from a shy boy who wouldn’t join in to a confident boy helping coach in classes of 50+ people.
“We are so proud of Edwards progress and his determination for such a young age is incredible. It is a very well-earned black belt.”