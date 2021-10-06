Late goal pegs back improved Linby

Tim Adcock - forced best same of game.

The visitors led for the greater part of the game through Ash Foster’s 28th minute goal.

But despite a much-improved display, Linby were rocked by Daniel Odunaya’s 80th minute equaliser for a young, vibrant United team, fresh from a midweek 7-1 away win.

Linby boss Andy Tring welcomed back a few missing players and added two loan signings from Eastwood, Caden McGrath and Jay Crumbie, who made excellent debuts.

Right back McGrath sent in a far post cross on 15 minutes and Matt Adcock saw his volley well saved by United keeper Mitch Leivers.

On 23 minutes a good turn and shot from Ash Foster from just inside the area, saw his effort deflect narrowly wide. But five minutes later Linby took a deserved lead.

Good work from Rory Smith and Sean Craven sent Foster in one on one and the striker finished well into the bottom corner.

Linby continued to dominate proceedings after the break, searching for a second goal to seal the points.

On 52 minutes, Craven's low cross found Smith and his shot from the edge of the area was brilliantly saved by Leivers.

Soon after a Linby corner wasn’t cleared and Jack James' shot was cleared off the line.

On 64 minutes a darting Craven run took him past two defenders, but his shot from 20 yards was well saved by Leivers.

Then Craven's cross found Tim Adcock at the far post where his first time volley was somehow kept out by Leivers' fantastic point blank save.

As the game wore on, United’s youth and fitness started to cause Linby problems on the counter.

Jamie Thomas did well to block an Odunaya shot on 70 minutes while on 78 minutes a jinking run from substitute Crumbie set up Craven, but again Leivers produced another great save.