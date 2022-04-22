After a quick start to the session which saw a 50 partnership after the first hour and Dickson pass 50 individually, Notts removed both to help sow the seeds of a batting collapse, Dane Paterson removing Jones and Luke Fletcher pinning Dickson LBW.

Notts continued to plug away, Patterson-White spinning his way through the hosts lineup, the spinner claiming the prized wickets of Scott Borthwick and Keegan Petersen to help reduce the hosts to 135-5.

Fletcher, Dane Paterson and James Pattinson all chimed in with wickets to reduce the hosts to 230 all out, Ned Eckersley and Ben Raine making the score somewhat respectable for the home side.

Liam Patterson-White celebrates after taking his fifth wicket of the innings.

On a sunny day in County Durham, Steven Mullaney won the toss and decided to put the hosts into bat, as Durham went in search of a good start to their innings.

They were provided with one, with Jones and Dickson seeing off the opening overs before setting a decent platform, bringing up the 50 partnership just after the first hour while Notts looked for something out of the seemingly lifeless wicket.

Paterson then removed Jones after he attempted to pull a length delivery that was never there to be pulled, Tom Moores taking a feathered edge behind the stumps as Notts forced their way into the game.

Dickson passed 50 for the third time this season, playing an innings filled with a wide variety of shots, stroking the ball to all corners of the ground as he looked at ease at the crease. But, the returning Luke Fletcher ended his innings, trapping him LBW with the last ball of the morning session to claim his 600th professional wicket.

Patterson-White then took the spotlight after lunch, the left arm spinner pinning Petersen in front with a low delivery for five, before tempting home captain Borthwick to drive and Mullaney taking a juggling catch at slip to send him packing for eight.

David Bedingham played some eye-catching strokes as he normally does, but he feathered behind off the bowling of Paterson for just 14. His dismissal left Durham in a position of peril, Notts taking three quick wickets after the break in a spell that shifted the momentum of the day.

Ned Eckersley played well for his 31, though he was fortunate after surviving a huge LBW shout on 15 against Patterson-White and being dropped by Ben Duckett at second slip on 26. James Pattinson soon put an end to his resistance, cleaning up his stumps with a beautiful in-swinging delivery to firmly assert Notts’ dominance.

Liam Trevaskis was forced to retire hurt after being hit twice on the head by Pattinson bouncers, while Ben Raine helped provide some much needed lower order resistance to try and drag Durham towards a respectable first innings total.

Matthew Potts was out for 10 trying to hook Paterson over square leg, before Patterson-White returned to centre stage to clean up the tail to complete his five-fer, collecting the wickets of concussion substitute George Drissell and Raine to leave Durham all out with a first innings total of 230.