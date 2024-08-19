Local football club scores donation for pitch repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carlton Town FC, in Gedling, Nottinghamshire is celebrating after successfully applying for funding.

The club that competes in the Northern Premier League East Division has received a donation of £3,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

Carlton Town FC is known not only for its senior team but also for its extensive community involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This funding will be used to carry out essential repairs on their main grass pitch, which last season suffered from waterlogging, leading to the postponement of several matches.

Persimmon Nottingham MD and Ward Councillors present a cheque for £3,000

Niall Davie, Club Captain, Carlton Town FC said: “Thank you to Persimmon for this donation, it’s great to see local businesses supporting a club that gives so much to our community, strengthening the bond between us all."

Mick Garton, Carlton Town FC, said: “This wonderful gesture from Persimmon will help us maintain and improve our pitch and facilities during the forthcoming season for the benefit our of team and Academy partners and also the local community good causes we will continue to support over the next 12 months and beyond.”

Councillor Mike Adams and Councillor Sam Smith, who represent Stoke Bardolph, where the new Persimmon homes are being built, and Gedling which is home to Carlton Town FC said: "Whenever new houses are built, it causes noise, dust and other inconveniences for the surrounding community, so it is great to see Persimmon investing back into the community by donating funds to a Carlton Town FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This latest donation is in addition to the tens of thousands of pounds that Persimmon donated towards the restoration of Stoke Bardolph Village Hall that we, as Stoke Bardolph's Councillors, have worked hard alongside local residents to re-open for community use."

Gareth Hankin, Managing Director at Persimmon Nottingham, said: “Persimmon is proud to help support the communities where we operate, and we are delighted to support Carlton Town FC with this £3,000 donation.

“The club’s commitment to both football and the wider community is fantastic, and we hope this donation will ensure the pitch remains in top condition for the upcoming season.”