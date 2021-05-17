Nottingham Racecourse prepares to welcome back the punters

Nottingham Racecourse welcomes back the punters on Tuesday. (Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images)

Following the latest lifting of lockdown measures, racegoers will be back at the track with 4,000 people permitted at the racecourse. The meeting gets underway at 1.10pm and culminates at 4.30pm. We have previewed the pick of the action.

The opening £5,800 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (1.10pm) features the Richard Hannon-trained Tyson who bids to get off the mark at the third time of asking. The two-year-old was beaten by a neck at Doncaster on his second start for Richard Hannon and looks like the one to beat.

Noisy Night is a son of Night Of Thunder and is one of the more interesting debutants along with £25,000 purchase Hurry Up Hedley and £350,000 buy Neptune Legend for Hugo Palmer.

Elsewhere on the card, 12 horses go to post for the Median Auction Maiden Stakes (1.45pm). Carrying a prize fund of £5,600, the mile contest features King Of Clubs (2/1) who finished a narrow second at Nottingham last month. The son of Intello made up plenty of ground late on in that contest and looks well placed to go one better in this event.

Just For Yuse (3/1) was third on debut at Wolverhampton and would be a danger if able to transfer that form to turf, along with 30,000gns buy Goodwood Glen who was second on debut at Kempton, before subsequently being gelded. Meadow Sprite is a half-sister to 1000 Guineas second Cloak Of Spirits but needs to improve a seventh-placed effort on debut, whilst debutant Elevate is a son of multiple Group One winner Paco Boy and also warrants a mention.

The £6,500 Profits Returned To Racing Handicap (3.30pm) is another notable event with 11 runners. Cochise (3/1) makes plenty of appeal based on his smart win at Nottingham last time for Roger Charlton. The five-year-old was a smooth winner by a length and a quarter and looks capable of defying a 5lb rise in this event.

Atomic Jack (5/1) has progressed with every run and finished a good second at Southwell in February. The six-year-old was only beaten by a head on that occasion and is a live player along with Contrebasse (6/1) who was second at Ripon earlier this month.

Soros (6/1) is another horse who brings winning form to the table and has to be respected. A smooth winner at Southwell by four and a quarter lengths at Southwell last month, a 7lb rise seems fair and he is interesting if able to transfer his form to turf. Others who warrant a mention include Warranty (6/1) who is trained by Harry Whittington and ran a race full of promise when second at Pontefract on his latest start.

Travel Light (7/1) has been kept busy this summer, winning four of his last ix starts. He showed an aptitude for turf when second at Redcar in April and is respected along with Call My Bluff (12/1) who was second at Nottingham in November and recent Chepstow third She’s All In Gold.

Nottingham Selections

1.10pm Tyson

1.45pm Just For Yuse

2.20pm Legendary Day

2.55pm Envega

3.30pm Cochise

4.00pm Tiny Danser

4.30pm The Thin Blue Line