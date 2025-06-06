Nottinghamshire’s Abbas deal is expanded to cover whole summer

Mohammad Abbas bowls during the Rothesay County Championship match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in May. Photo: Getty Images.

Mohammad Abbas’s deal with Nottinghamshire has been expanded to make the seamer available for all seven of the Green and Golds’ remaining Rothesay County Championship fixtures in 2025.

The 35-year-old was originally due to be unavailable for selection until September, returning for the final three fixtures of the Championship season.

However, an amendment to his deal has now been agreed, subject to international clearance, that will see him remain with the squad for four additional fixtures in June and July.

Abbas has enjoyed a storming start to his Nottinghamshire career, claiming 16 wickets in his first three matches at a miserly average of just 18.81.

The four fixtures that Abbas is now available for include a Trent Bridge clash with Yorkshire, home and away ties with Somerset, and a trip to his old stomping ground at Hampshire.

“I’m very happy to be staying with Nottinghamshire for more games,” said Abbas. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far.

“We have started the season really well, so I will be doing everything I can to make sure that carries on for the rest of the summer.”

Head coach Peter Moores added: “It’s fantastic news that Mo has agreed to expand his stay with Notts.

“He’s proven his ability over the games he’s played for us already, but what we have learnt about him too is how good he is off the field as well.

“Mo has fitted in so well with the playing group and offered the benefit of his experience to others, and we’re really looking forward to him now staying with us for the full summer.”