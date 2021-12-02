Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke to keep wicket for Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League

Joe Clarke will keep wicket for the Melbourne Stars in this winter's Big Bash League.

Clarke, who deputised for Tom Moores behind the stumps when Nottinghamshire met Durham in the County Championship in 2021, previously kept for England U19s and, more recently, on the franchise circuit with Karachi Kings.

"Obviously my keeping is something that has been on the back burner for the last couple of years," Clarke said.

"I went to play in the Pakistan Super League last winter and was keeping in that and it's something I'm looking forward to doing in the BBL."

Having scored 64 from 40 balls against the Melbourne Renegades in a warm up game, the 25-year-old is also relishing time under the tutelage of former Outlaw David Hussey, the Stars’ Head coach, and Assistant Coach Ben Rohrer.

“I've really enjoyed working with them so far,” Clarke continued.

“Although obviously they didn't do too much with keeping in their day, they just facilitate the drills that I do back home and just make me feel as well prepared as I can be.”

Hussey is excited for Clarke’s introduction to the Stars team.

“Joe has been outstanding for many a year opening the batting, most recently for Notts,” Hussey said.

“So hopefully they can gel very quickly and set a nice foundation for our middle order players.”