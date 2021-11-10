Nottinghamshire's Toby Pettman called up by MCC

Toby Pettman will tour with the MCC. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The club is hosting a Spirit of Cricket Tournament at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almería, Spain later this week, and Pettman is part of the touring squad.

The men’s T20 tournament will bring together four European countries to participate – Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain, with MCC providing two strong squads and assisting with coaching sessions.

Overseas tours are a crucial part of the club’s commitment to the global game and over the past 18 months, both the men’s and women’s touring programmes have been on hold due to the complications of overseas travel caused by Covid-19.

The club had been due to visit the Czech Republic, Nepal, Spain and Uganda in 2020, having already toured Argentina and Pakistan in the early part of the year before the pandemic took hold.

MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket and Operations) Jamie Cox said: “Overseas touring is a vital part of the club’s commitment to the growth of the global game, and we are thrilled to be able to restart our touring programme with this tournament in Spain.

“The quality of cricket will be of a high standard and bringing these nations together to face each other, and MCC, will be of great benefit to all involved. It also provides another opportunity for our players to represent the club.”