Notts to face Northants in friendly
Nottinghamshire will welcome Northamptonshire to Trent Bridge shortly before the start of their County Championship campaign, with a two-day friendly set to take place on Monday 1 and Tuesday 2 April.
The game will be Notts' second home fixture of the summer, with Cardiff UCCE to visit West Bridgford between Wednesday 27 and Friday 29 March.
The encounters will round off pre-season for a side now under the stewardship of Haseeb Hameed, following a tour to Abu Dhabi and ahead of the Green and Golds' maiden competitive fixture of the year against Essex from 5 April.
Supporters will be welcome to attend both days of the game free of charge, with no requirement to book tickets in advance or produce membership cards to gain entry.