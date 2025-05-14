Papplewick & Linby in winning form but Hucknall lose out

Callum McKenzie was in good form for Papplewick in their win at the weekend.

​Papplewick & Linby made it five wins in a row in all competitions as they tasted league and cup success last weekend.

On Saturday, they saw off visitors Welbeck by seven wickets to make it three wins out of four in the Nottinghamshire Premier League this season.

Then on Sunday, they won by 23 runs at Attenborough to progress in the National Club Championship.

Saturday’s game saw Welbeck win the toss and opt to bat first, but they were two wickets down with only 30 runs scored as Ben Bhabra and Luke Fletcher respectively saw off openers Ben Bowring and Josh Sanderson cheaply.

But Mat Roberts (63) and Jean Du Plessis (66) would then frustrate the hosts as they settled in for a partnership of 135 before Dillon Singh took both of their wickets in quick succession to leave Welbeck 177-4.

They’d ultimately see out their overs with only five wickets down, reaching 269 from their 50 overs, but it was a target the hosts were always confident of overhauling.

And that certainly looked the case when opening pair Dalton Hatton-Lowe and Callum McKenzie took the score past 100 without loss, Hatton-Lowe first to fall for 66 when lbw to Du Plessis.

But McKenzie and Matt Montgomery were in fine form and a partnership of 222 put them in a very strong position, and although both fell in quick succession for 89 and 63 respectively, Ben Shaw and Sam Watson saw the hosts home with plenty to spare.

Sunday’s cup win saw Ben Bhabra win the toss and opt to bat first and Papplewick proceeded to make 275 from their 40 overs, opener Sam Watson hitting 69, Ben Shaw 72 and Finley Moran 68 to be key to the success.

Attenborough’s reply fell just short despite an opening stand of 120 from Suman Shrestha (89 not out) and Parakrama Thennakoon (74), as no other batsmen really got going and they were all out 23 runs short.

Papplewick host Notts & Arnold Amateur on Saturday.

*Hucknall were beaten by 86 runs at home to Wollaton on Saturday.

Batting first, Wollaton made 243, helped largely by Hassan Azad’s 106 with Connor Ramm taking 4-54.

But Hucknall fell short despite Sam Johnson’s 43.

