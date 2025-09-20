Pocklington signs new deal with Notts

Joe Pocklington (right) has extended his stay with Notts.

Joe Pocklington has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Trent Bridge until the end of the 2027 season.

Pocklington, 24, signed for the Outlaws on a short-term contract covering this summer’s Metro Bank One Day Cup, during which he took 11 wickets with his left-arm spin.

He also contributed a valuable 113 runs with the bat, including a top score of 54, and claimed six catches across the eight appearances he made in this season’s competition.

Pocklington has most recently been playing in the National Counties system for Lincolnshire, for whom his performances and development potential first brought him to Notts’ attention.

He will be on a rookie contract for the first 12 months of his new deal, before progressing into a full contract for the second year.

Upon putting pen to paper, Pocklington said: “It feels great to sign a longer-term contract with Nottinghamshire after having a really enjoyable time in the One Day Cup.

“It was a really good test to play against the high-quality opposition teams we faced, and I enjoyed the challenge and benefitted from the experience.

“Working with the coaches and in the facilities at Trent Bridge is a fantastic opportunity and I can’t wait to take my game to new heights over the next two years.”

Head Coach Peter Moores added: “As a coaching team, we’ve been impressed with how Joe has gone about his cricket since he joined us for the One Day Cup.

“He’s had to work hard to get this opportunity and it feels like he’s now got the bit between his teeth and is determined to take it.

“He’s already shown he’s a highly-skilful white-ball bowler, and when his batting and fielding are added to that, it gives him an exciting package, especially for shorter format cricket.

“Like the rest of the squad, the winter will be another good opportunity for him to move his game forward even further, and be ready for the challenges of next season.”