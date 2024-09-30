A record number of runners competed in this year's Robin Hood Half Marathon. Pic: Alex Dodd Photography.

The 43rd Robin Hood Half Marathon and Mini Marathon took place on Sunday with more than 11,500 entries taking on the challenge of the event.

The 2024 event has broken records across the board, with the highest number of participants to date and a surge in first-time runners. More than 40 per cent of entries came from outside the NG postcode area.

Runners in the half marathon followed the well-received 2023 route, which was developed in partnership between Goldline Events Ltd and Nottingham City Council. The course took participants past iconic landmarks in the city, with the scenic start and finish set along the River Trent.

In the men’s half marathon, David Bishop secured victory with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 18 seconds, closely followed by fellow competitor George Phillips, who finished 62 seconds behind, and third place was taken by Alistair Henry Watson in a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes and 34 seconds.

Olivia Bates reclaimed the title for the second year running in the women’s category shaving nearly 5 minutes from her winning 2023 time and coming home in 1 hour, 19 minutes, and 23 seconds. Second place was taken by Amy Lowe a minute behind and third place for a second-year running was Molly Uren in a time which would have secured her the win in 2023, more the four and a half minutes faster at 1 hour 23 minutes and 27 seconds. Congratulations to those top athletes and everyone who took part in the event. Winners received their awards from Vicky McClure and Robin Hood, Maid Marian and the Sherif of Nottingham t the great enjoyment of the supporters.

Judith Manson, Race Director at Goldline Events, reflected on the event’s success: “Once again, Nottingham has shown it knows how to host a spectacular event. We’ve worked hard to elevate entry numbers to a level that reflects the passion runners have for this iconic race, and it’s gratifying to see the results this year.

"Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a first-timer, the Robin Hood Half Marathon and Mini Marathon truly offer something for everyone. This is our great city, and this is our truly great race.”