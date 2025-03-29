Seamer Moore joins Notts on two year rookie deal
Moore, 18, was educated at Millfield School in Somerset on a sports scholarship, and has previously represented the Green and Golds, as well as Warwickshire, at 2nd XI level.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Moore. “As a bowler, I’m really excited to work with Kevin Shine, considering all the brilliant things he’s done with other seamers.
“In the 2nd XI games I played last summer, the lads were really welcoming and easy to get along with, and I got to know them pretty quickly.
“Having been training at Loughborough this winter, it didn’t feel like I was away from them for that long either, so it was easy to get back in.”
“So many players have improved since coming to Nottinghamshire, and I think that’s a really big thing that drew me here.”
Head Coach Peter Moores added: “Francis impressed last summer when he played in the 2’s and has built on that this winter.
“We see a lot of potential in him, and now he gets the chance to work closely with Kevin Shine to further progress his game.
“We’re excited to see where he can take his game to and follow in the footsteps of other players who have worked closely with Kevin over the last few years.”
