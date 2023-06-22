Sherwood Forest to take national cycling spotlight as Tour of Britain prepares to come to town

Sherwood Forest will provide a stunning backdrop to the Tour of Britain cycle race when it returns to the county later this year.

Stage four of the showpiece event will start at Forest Corner in Edwinstowe – a short distance away from the iconic Major Oak and RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre – before finishing in Newark-on-Trent on Wednesday 6 September.

The full route will be launched soon, but the world-class field of riders will pass through several towns and villages in the districts of Bassetlaw and Newark and Sherwood along the 170-kilometre stage.

Popular visitor destinations Southwell Minster and Clumber Park will also feature on the stage as Nottinghamshire gears up to host the Tour for a fourth time since 2017.

Nottinghamshire County Council Leader, Councillor Ben Bradley MP, said: “The Tour of Britain’s return is fantastic news, and I cannot wait to welcome the teams as well as the spectators who will come to our towns and villages in their thousands to cheer on the riders.

“The stage will once again provide us with a brilliant opportunity to showcase Nottinghamshire to a global television audience of millions and help shine a light on why it is such a great place to live, work and visit.

“We enjoyed three incredible days when the race came to the county in 2017, 2018 and last year, with the 2022 stage boosting our local economy by more than £4 million and hailed for having the best crowds of the whole race by organisers.

“I look forward to seeing miles of bunting, flags, yellow bikes and creative displays along the route – so don’t forget to look out for more details in the coming weeks about how you can play your part in this year’s race.”

Cllr John Cottee, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said he was looking forward to the race’s return and was delighted the whole stage is taking place in Robin Hood Country.