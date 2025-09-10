The Blaze seal Metro Bank One-Day Cup semi-final spot

Orla Prendergast scored 67 to help The Blaze seal their semi-final spot.

The Blaze clinched their place in the semi-finals of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women’s competition after overcoming Durham Women by four wickets at Trent Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half-centuries by Ireland international Orla Prendergast (67 off 79) and Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce (66 from 72) broke the back of a 253-run target, the two all-rounders adding 107 in 109 balls for the third wicket before experienced England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss finished the job with an unbeaten 46 from 45.

Half-centuries from Mady Villiers (79 from 88 balls and Emily Windsor (54 from 75) helped Durham Women to 252 for nine from their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A home semi-final next Wednesday will be guaranteed if The Blaze win at bottom-of-the-table Essex on Saturday.

Elwiss, Kathryn Bryce and Kirstie Gordon took two wickets each for The Blaze, spinners Katie Levick and Villiers doing likewise for Durham.

The visitors had suffered an early setback when Emma Marlow slipped when sent back and was run out. They finished the opening powerplay strongly to be 47 for two but had lost captain and key batter Hollie Armitage.

Mia Rogers made 25 before chipping to extra cover but Durham looked well placed at 107 for three from 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villiers pulled Lucy Higham’s off-spin for her ninth four in reaching 53 from 56 balls, finding the rope again in the same over. She picked up two more boundaries to pass her previous best of 70 in this format.

Skipper Gordon broke the Villiers-Windsor partnership at 75 when Villiers, going back, was beaten by her left-arm spin and bowled. All-rounder Elwiss, nigglingly accurate, bowled Bess Heath for her 200th wicket in women’s List A cricket.

Windsor completed her half-century from 69 balls but had added only four more when she was stumped off Gordon. Phoebe Turner pulled Grace Ballinger for an impressive six over the longer boundary but was trapped in front by Elwiss.

From 210 for seven in the 45th, Durham’s cause was helped by Katherine Fraser slog-sweeping back-to-back sixes off Kathryn Bryce before miscueing Ballinger to backward point. Bryce bowled Grace Thompson but Levick and Sophia Turner scrambled another 14 off the last 11 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blaze matched Durham’s 10-over score for one wicket fewer at 47 for one, leg-spinner Levick having bowled Georgie Boyce off her front pad.

Sarah Bryce was caught behind off Phoebe Turner but, by the halfway point. The Blaze were well on course to attain their target at 130 for two.

Prendergast lofted Levick for a second maximum as she reached 54 from 60 balls, the partnership eventually ended when Bryce was bowled, leaving 82 needed in 19 overs.

That had come down to 48 off 13 when Prendergast picked out deep midwicket. Michaela Kirk was caught behind chasing a third boundary in four deliveries off Villiers and Ella Claridge was bowled by Fraser but Elwiss, who at 34 years old has topped 900 all-format runs in her debut season for The Blaze, made sure there was no nervy finish.