Trent Rockets sign Stoinis ahead of The Hundred campaign

Australia superstar Marcus Stoinis has become Trent Rockets’ first Direct Signing in The Hundred, signing up on Deadline Day as the men’s and women’s teams begin to form their squad.

Stoinis joins the likes of Joe Root and Tom Banton in Andy Flower’s men’s squad, while Trent Rockets women’s team have retained the services of Australia internationals Ash Gardner and Alana King – alongside England star Nat Sciver-Brunt, whose retention was confirmed last month.

Sciver-Brunt is one of four players currently with the Blaze to have been retained, alongside Kirstie Gordon, Heather Graham and Cassidy McCarthy. Notts’ Calvin Harrison, meanwhile, has been retained by the Rockets men’s side.

Across The Hundred, twelve Direct Signings have been confirmed on Deadline Day, with the eight teams finalising their retentions and forming their squads ahead of The Hundred Draft on 12 March.

Trent Rockets begin their 2025 campaign at Edgbaston on Friday 8 August, before the first of four home games at Trent Bridge sees them entertain Northern Superchargers on Sunday 10 August.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with Trent Rockets in The Hundred – and it’s been brilliant to see so many kids and families come out to see us at Trent Bridge every year,” said Root.

“The beauty of the format is that you always feel like you’re in with a chance of winning the game even if you’re under the pump, and that’s led to some great matches over the last few years.

“I’ve really enjoyed having more opportunities to play white-ball cricket in the past few years, and I think my game has evolved and improved as a result.

“I’m looking forward to contributing for the Rockets again this summer, and doing everything I can to bring the trophy back to Trent Bridge for a second time.”

Nat Sciver-Brunt said: “The list of players joining the competition looks better than ever, across the men’s and the women’s competitions. We’re delighted to have Ash and Alana back at Trent Bridge, as well as a number of our home-grown players.

"Hopefully this is the year we can go all the way, we’ve still got the chance to add more quality at The Hundred Draft. I know we’re all looking forward to getting back out there in front of our fans.”