Notts groundsman Steve Birks is to retire after 28 years of service at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire’s long-serving Head Groundsman, Steve Birks, is to retire in January following a 28-year career at Trent Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having joined the club from Derbyshire in 1997, Birks has been consistently recognised as among the finest groundsmen in the game.

His accolades include multiple titles at the ECB’s Grounds Manager of the Year awards – including the overall award in 2017, the one-day accolade in 2016 and success in the four-day category in 2011 and 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Men twice broke the world record ODI score on pitches prepared by Birks, while his pitches also provided the canvas for historic Men’s Ashes Test triumphs in 2005, 2013 and 2015.

Steve Birks said: "The last 28 years here have been an absolute pleasure.

"When I first started working at Trent Bridge, I could never have imagined the success we’d go on to have, or that we’d win so many trophies along the way.

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve worked with over the years for making it such an enjoyable experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birks’ work at Trent Bridge helped Nottinghamshire to multiple titles – including the County Championship in 2005, 2010 and 2025, the List A trophy in 2013 and 2017, and T20 titles in 2017 and 2020.

Director of Cricket, Mick Newell, added: “Steve’s commitment to this club has been second to none.

“He has consistently delivered the kinds of surfaces that players enjoy playing on and that deliver compelling cricket for supporters.

“Along the way, he’s adapted to the changing face of Trent Bridge through successive ground developments, he’s faced all the challenges the Great British weather can bring, and he’s been a really important part of the playing culture of all the teams that call our venue home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On a personal note, I've thoroughly enjoyed working with Steve, and he's worked incredibly hard to help us win trophies over an extended period of time.

“In many ways, he'll be irreplaceable – but he leaves behind a strong groundstaff team who will continue his work at Trent Bridge and Lady Bay, and at our newly-acquired facility at West Park.

“We wish him all the best in his retirement, and we thank him for his tremendous service.”