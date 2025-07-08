Willey and Gardner to captain Trent Rockets sides during The Hundred

David Willey has been named the Trent Rockets captain for this summer's The Hundred.

David Willey and Ash Gardner have been named as captains of Trent Rockets men’s and women’s teams respectively ahead of the fifth summer of The Hundred.

Willey, 35, is embarking on his debut season with the Rockets after previously spending two years apiece with Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire, and will take over from Lewis Gregory.

Gardner, 28, joined the Rockets for her first taste of The Hundred last year, finishing as both the side’s second-highest run-scorer and leading wicket-taker.

She will assume the role from Nat Sciver-Brunt, with the England captain having stepped down from the captaincy to manage her workload ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup later this year.

Both Willey and Gardner have captaincy experience, with the former currently leading Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast, and Australia international Gardner taking the reins last year at Gujarat Giants in India’s WPL.

Willey has earned over 100 caps for England and was part of the Three Lions side that won the 2022 T20 World Cup, as well as also previously playing county cricket for Yorkshire.

In all, he has taken over 300 wickets in T20 cricket, in addition to 27 in The Hundred, and has scored over 4,500 runs in both formats combined, with 18 fifties and two centuries.

Meanwhile, Gardner has played 180 times for her country in all formats, and is a two-time winner of the Belinda Clark Award, given to Australia’s best female international cricketer.

She has lifted the T20 World Cup on three occasions, in 2018, 2020, and 2023, and over the course of her career in the format, has scored almost 4,800 runs and taken over 200 wickets.

She starred with the ball during the 2023 Women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, taking eight second-innings wickets to bowl her side to victory.

“I’m delighted to be taking on the Trent Rockets captaincy,” said Willey. “I’ve loved playing in The Hundred over the past four years, and I’m excited to be leading such a strong group of players!

“We’ve got a great squad and coaching staff, so I’m looking forward to putting on a show in front of a packed Trent Bridge, and I am confident this team can bring some success this year.”

Gardner added: “Playing for the Rockets last year was so much fun and it will be incredible this year to lead the team.

“Taking over from Nat is an honour, and we have a great squad this year so I’m really excited to get going as captain.”