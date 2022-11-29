The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has reached the business end of the group stages, and several teams have already booked their place in the next round. Amongst the teams hoping to join them there is England, who face Wales on Tuesday evening..

Also playing in their final group games of the tournament are Netherlands, USA, and hosts Qatar who are already out having lost both of their opening matches.

As we have now reached the last round of group games, matches in each group will now kick off at the same time. Group A will conclude at 3pm UK time and Group B will finish when the games kick off at 7pm.

There is still plenty to play for in terms of qualification to the last 16 of the tournament. Should they qualify, England will also find out later today who they will face off against in the next round - Senegal, Netherlands or Ecuador.

The matches will be shown live on free to air TV today. Here is how you can watch it and what time it will get underway.

2022 World Cup games on Tuesday November 29, 2022

Listed below are all the matches taking place at the World Cup today and where you can watch them.

Group A- Ecuador v Senegal- 3pm- ITV 4

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar - 3pm- ITV 1

Group B- USA v Iran - 7pm- BBC Two

Group B- Wales v England- 7pm- BBC One