2025/26 capital programme sees over £50 million of external funding

Subject to final confirmation, more than £50million will be invested into Nottinghamshire’s transport network, flood resilience, electric vehicle charging network, active travel schemes and the A614 improvements as part of the 2025/26 capital programme.

The £50.34 million of external funding is part of the wider £149 million capital and revenue programme for the coming year and includes £7.5m from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to deliver the A614/A6097 Major Road Network Scheme, subject to approval from the Department for Transport (DfT) on the wider scheme funding.

Nottinghamshire County Council has resubmitted the business case to the DfT with updated costs and a revised programme, in order to seek approval for the funding allocation for the A614/A6097 scheme.

The capital programme also includes a total of £5.6 million to deliver active travel schemes, including pedestrian crossing schemes.

Nottinghamshire’s bus network will also be supported by external funding. Since 2022 the county council has received £25.8 million in funding as part of its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and in 2025/26, £9.3m of this will be spent on the delivery of bus priority measures to improve journey time reliability, the opening of a pocket park and ride site and improved access to bus stops.

£5.7m of BSIP funding will be invested in supporting local bus services. This is part of the overall £9m of County Council funding to continue supporting 60 bus services including seven Nottsbus on Demand zones.

This funding provides a vital boost to the county bus network plugging gaps in provision especially for communities at risk of isolation.

More than £500,000 of the funding will ensure the delivery of the Potwell Dyke flooding scheme in Southwell following the scheme’s approval by the county council’s Planning and Rights of Way Committee in January. The works are part of the wider £4.4 million Southwell Flood Mitigation Scheme, which once all elements are complete, will protect around 240 homes from flooding.

Also included in the programme is the 2025/26 allocation of the £5.522m from the DfT to develop a public on-street charging network across the county through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) project. With installations estimated to begin in Spring 2026, this scheme will extend the public ChargePoint network into residential areas without access to off-street parking.

£500,000 is also allocated to the electric vehicle cable channel pilot which will see charging infrastructure installed into footways. This funding from the DfT will be used to cover the costs of the installation of the on-highway electric vehicle cable channels and enabling works, which would otherwise have been funded by the householder.

Other schemes included in the £50 million of external funding include the Local Authority Treescape Fund, the Bikeability road safety education scheme, an allocation from Nottingham City Council as part of the Transforming Cities Fund and funding for the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA).

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This £50 million of external investment into our capital programme for 2025/26 is great news for Nottinghamshire.

“While residents may already be aware of some of the schemes including within this, such as the A614/A6097 improvements, it’s also important to remember some of the smaller funded schemes which have a big impact on making Nottinghamshire a healthy, prosperous and green place to live, work and visit.

“We are delighted with the news that the East Midlands Combined County Authority has announced £7.5million towards the A614 scheme and we are now awaiting approval from the Government on the wider scheme funding.

“It’s also important to remember that some of this external funding is not the whole story when it comes to the schemes and projects mentioned as some of this funding contributes to wider funding pots for schemes such as the Southwell Flood Mitigation Scheme.

“Throughout 2025/26 we will continue to make sure that we’re delivering for Nottinghamshire residents and I look forward to hearing about the progress of these proposed schemes in the coming months.”