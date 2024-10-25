Jet2 completes Summer 26 programme with new city break destinations

Flights and city breaks to Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Paris and Vienna available to book from today - meaning full Jet2 programme for Summer 2026 is now on sale.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced that their full Summer 26 programme is available to book from today, after putting their remaining city break destinations on sale.

Just weeks after releasing details of their biggest ever Summer 26 programme, the leading airline and UK’s largest operator of European city breaks have gone on sale with a further five city break destinations - Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Paris and Vienna.

With flights and city breaks already on sale to Athens, Barcelona, Nice, Porto, Rome and Venice, the addition of another five historical gems means that Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate to 11 city break destinations for Summer 26.

The flying programme for the remaining cities going on sale today from Birmingham, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports is as follows:

Birmingham Airport

· Two weekly services to Budapest, Krakow, Prague and Vienna.

Edinburgh Airport

· Two weekly services to Prague.

East Midlands Airport

· Two weekly services to Krakow and Prague.

Glasgow Airport

· Two weekly services to Krakow and Prague.

Leeds Bradford Airport

· Two weekly services to Budapest, Krakow and Prague, and four weekly services to Paris.

Manchester Airport

· Four weekly services to Budapest, Krakow and Prague, and two weekly services to Vienna.

Newcastle International Airport

· Two weekly services to Krakow and Prague.

As a result of today’s announcement, customers and independent travel agents can choose from a total of 62 sun and city destinations from across Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ 12 UK airports for Summer 26 - Belfast International, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports.

As well as going on sale with even more popular city break destinations today, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are also offering plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking holidays in the Canaries, Balearics, Mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Montenegro, Malta, Bulgaria, France, Morocco, Jersey, Austria or Portugal.

The size and scale of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ Summer programme for 2026 represents the companies’ largest Summer programme to date. It is also the earliest ever that the airline and tour operator have gone on sale with their full Summer programme and the early release comes in response to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead and get a date in the diary now.

Customers looking to enjoy a cultural escape in Summer 26 can pick from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks.

Available for a low £60 per person booking deposit, package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com, as well as 22kg hold luggage, 10kg cabin baggage and a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations enabling holidaymakers to make the most of the best city break destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With our remaining city break destinations available to book from today, we are delighted to now be on sale with our full Summer 26 programme. In total, we have 62 sun and city break destinations on sale for Summer 26 which means we are giving customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility.

“As well as providing customers with so much to choose from, the early release of the programme gives them the chance to book in advance and get their sunshine sorted. Whether holidaymakers want to enjoy a city break escape or soak up the sun, we are offering something for everyone, and customers need look no further than Jet2.com, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2holidays when it comes to enjoying a much-deserved holiday in Summer 26.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com