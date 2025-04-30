Night falls on Landal Twin Lakes, a stunning lakeside retreat alive with wildlife, awash with natural beauty.

Nestled between the alluring Lake District and the wild greenery of the Yorkshire Dales, Twin Lakes is the perfect place to relax, reflect and reconnect

Wrapped in a cosy blanket, savouring rare tranquillity as I wait for my fellow lodge guests to stir, I watch in awe as the lake before me shimmers, mirroring the pretty pastel shades of impending sunrise.

Marvelling as the sky shifts from a haze of pink and orange to the glorious golden burst that animates the birds, I pause, breathe, and truly appreciate the beauty of the moment.

Watching the day wake is how every holiday morning should begin, and I’m in the perfect place to do it.

Landal Twin Lakes is a beautiful park promoting peace, calm and contentment.

Expertly blending high-end luxury lodges with a serene, back-to-nature feel, everything about this beautiful park promotes peace, calm and contentment, making it the ideal place to relax, reflect and reconnect.

In need of some quality family time, our lodge for the weekend – a Luxe, two-storey Tranquillity 3 – radiates uplifting perfection, resting right on the lake with a furnished private deck, blissful hot tub and stunning views out across the water.

Boasting panoramic floor to ceiling windows, three spacious bedrooms, spa bath, rainforest showers and a contemporary open plan kitchen and lounge with staircase leading to a self-contained first floor, it ticks every box for a memorable family weekend of walking, adventuring and exploring.

Just a short drive from lively Morecambe Bay and idyllic Bowness-on-Windemere, the park’s enviable location offers lakes, hidden waterfalls, forests, valleys, mountains, moorlands and traditional seaside fun, all just a stone’s throw from your door, with plush sofas, mood lighting and starlit bubbles awaiting your return at the end of a busy day.

Worlds away from daily life, joined by my parents and our two grown-up children reuniting for a much-needed break, my husband and I set a steady pace with fresh pastries and orange juice from the local farm shop, followed by bacon sandwiches al fresco to fuel our weekend of full-on family adventures.

Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria

Perched on the eastern shore of Windemere between Waterhead and Lakeside, this spirited tourist treasure is the bottled essence of the beautiful Lake District, offering an eclectic mix of cobbled streets, old-world pubs, quirky cafes and picture postcard charm.

Sinking into illuminated bubbles beneath twinkling skies at Landal Twin Lakes.

Perusing the pretty town on foot before enjoying a distinctly British cream tea of finger sandwiches, prosecco and scones with a breathtaking Windemere backdrop, we couldn’t resist taking to the water for a scenic lake cruise, flanked by forests, majestic hills and charming boats bobbing in the sway.

Embarking at Bowness Pier, our Freedom of the Lake ticket allowed just that – 24 hours of unlimited sailing on all routes, with the flexibility to hop on and off at various piers dotted across Windermere.

Thriving in all seasons, welcoming in all weathers, the quaint effervescence of this enchanting town wrapped around England’s largest natural lake is a photographer’s dream, hiding a hotbed of scenic hikes and trails to explore and enjoy.

Picnic packed, flasks full, we trekked the first part of the 45-mile lake-circling Windermere Walk as a family, beginning at Bowness Bay and hugging the shore north to Orrest Head and Trout Beck, before peaking at Wansfell Pike for exhilarating views of the Coniston Fells.

The lounge area of a Luxe, two-storey Tranquillity 3, at Landal Twin Lakes.

Morecambe

Serving salty air and authentic seaside nostalgia, a brisk walk along Morecambe’s endless promenade, enhanced by the cry of the gulls and dramatic views across the bay, is rejuvenating for the spirit.

Just a short drive from the serenity of Landal Twin Lakes, and a vibrant contrast to the quaint surrounding countryside, this historic seaside town pulsates from dawn ‘til dusk with amusements, retro bowling and traditional fish and chips to boot.

A working harbour back in the day, its striking Stone Jetty is a bracing stroll for sunset chasers, whilst bustling Festival Market is fabulous for homemade fudge, chutneys, jams and tasty local produce for squirrelling back to your lodge. At low tide, the sands stretch as far as the eye can see, affording breathtaking views right across to the Lake District on a clear day, and laugh-a-minute sandcastle building competitions, any time you like.

By far the best part of every action-packed day though, was night, retiring to Landal Twin Lakes and our lodge’s mellow ambiance for games evenings, tapas banquets and star gazing in robes and slippers.

Sinking into illuminated bubbles beneath twinkling skies, surrounded by nature, laughter and loved ones, is the way every holiday evening should end.

And I’m in the perfect place to do it - Landal Twin Lakes.

Boasting 23 popular UK parks and over 100 holiday villages across Europe, Landal champions quality and sustainability, seamlessly blending its elite destinations with their nature-rich settings for a truly immersive guest experience.

A four-night stay for up to six people at Landal Twin Lakes costs from £699. For more information or to book, visit landal.co.uk or call 01603 367066.