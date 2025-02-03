TUI adds even more tours to its rapidly growing program

TUI UK & Ireland has announced it has added a further three new exciting tours to its rapidly growing tour program in the tourist hotspots of Asia, Europe and South America.

TUI’s latest additions include group and private tours ranging from seven to 14 nights where travellers can discover Vietnam, Cambodia, Sardinia, Corsica and Brazil.

The announcement follows TUI’s recent Summer 2026 tour program launch which includes over 60 tours in some of the world’s most captivating destinations such as Japan, Canada and Thailand.

The three additional tours are on sale now with Discover Sardinia and Corsica and Incredible Brazil Private Tour available from summer 2025 and Discover Vietnam and Cambodia available from winter 2025.

Neil Swanson, Managing Director of TUI UK & I: “We’re really excited about the launch of our new tours across Asia, Europe and South America. These tours offer unique experiences for our customers and allow them to travel to incredible places knowing they can trust the quality and service provided by TUI at every touch point. I’m confident our customers will love the opportunity to explore sacred temples in Asia, island hop in Europe and adventure around the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil.

“We have a great range of flying options with trusted partners across UK airports which offers more flexibility for customers. By expanding our tours program even further we can offer more choice, experiences and cater to a wider range of travel interests.”

Tour highlights

Discover Vietnam and Cambodia

This TUI Tour immerses customers into the vibrant cities, ancient towns and picturesque villages of Vietnam and Cambodia. Customers will visit the tomb raider temple, Ho Chi Minh city, cruise along to Halong Bay and explore towering temples and sacred forests in Cambodia. The guided sightseeing tour is bursting with culture, history and plenty of delicious, local food, as well 20 experiences.

Discover Sardinia & Corsica

On this seven-night group tour around the Italian Island of Sardinia, you’ll get to feel the charm of time-warped towns, relax on beautiful beaches and have a glimpse of Corscia. From island hopping around the Archipelago of La Maddalena to exploring Golf Aranci, the tour offers nine experiences across the week.

Prices starting from £1533pp. Discover Sardinia & Corsica

Incredible Brazil Private Tour

A 14-night private tour exploring the colour bursting cities of Brazil including Rio de Janeiro. See the sights in Sao Paulo and take in the beautiful architecture in Paraty, while also staying in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. In total the private tour will offer 18 experiences.

Prices starting from £5170pp. Incredible Brazil Private Tour