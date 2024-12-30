Alpacas and goats dine on donated Christmas trees in adorable recycling scheme at farm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lowlands Alpaca Farm, on Peel Road, are asking members of the public to drop off unwanted trees, so they can feed them to their alpacas and goats.
The pine needles are good for their health as they contain vitamin C, and the pine bark is also rich in calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium - making the trees a surprisingly healthy treat for the animals.
Charlotte Traynor, owner of Lowlands Farm, said: “It’s just an added food source and is not their main one and it just makes their diet a little more interesting."
The appeal started in 2020, when a post on Facebook proved a hit with locals.
Charlotte added: “People love it – they get to come and see the alpacas and it’s also a great way of recycling trees.”
The farm is open from 10 till 4 to drop off, until the 12th January – must be unsprayed and free of decorations.