Watch as the two well-behaved alpacas trot down the pavement, with two confused onlookers filming from their café table.

Bizarre video footage shows two alpacas taking an afternoon walk along a city centre street.

Footage posted on X by Anne-Marie McNally shows two people leading the alpacas along Molesworth Street, Dublin, Ireland on April 11. People walking past the animals can be seen turning their heads as they notice the two alpacas, with some people stopping to take a photograph.

McNally told Storyful she spotted them while having a coffee with her friend.