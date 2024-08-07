This video More videos

Watch as the Apache gunship attack helicopter shocks onlookers as it skims tree tops in low pass.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fearsome Apache gunship was filmed on a low pass over Grindleford in the Peak District - its trademark stub-wings for missiles on full display.

Watch as deep thudding from its rotors heralds the arrival of the multi-million pound show of military might before it roars overhead.