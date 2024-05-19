Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A desperate mum is pleading to be moved out of her mould-ridden council home which she says has made her children so ill her baby can't even live with her anymore.

Katie Roberts, 26, says she is being forced to live in 'disgusting' conditions alongside her partner, Ashley, 27, three children and her sister.

(L to R) Katie Roberts, Ashley Rust , Willow, 13 weeks, Scarlett and Hunter.

Due to the mould, Katie's three-month-old daughter Willow now has to live with her grandmother. The tot was prescribed inhalers after developing a wheeze and a cough. Katie says her two other children, Hunter, three, and Scarlett, two, also have health conditions as a result of the mould.

Katie, who lives in Wednesbury, West Midlands, has accused Sandwell Council of “not taking them seriously'' despite begging to be relocated to more suitable housing.

Mould in the family's home.

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: "A full fungi wash was completed in the lounge, hallway and bedrooms 1 and 2 on 29 April and the cavity air bricks to the lounge and front bedroom have already been started yesterday (May 16).