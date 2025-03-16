This video More videos

Video footage shows the moment a drink-driver rammed a police car during a high speed chase, after reaching speeds of 100mph - with an expired driving licence.

This was the moment (click to play above) when a drink-driver rammed a police car after he was clocked speeding at 100mph, and driving through red lights.

Drove through red lights

The uninsured driver - who had an expired driving licence - was seen going through red traffic lights, failing to slow for roundabouts and dangerously overtaking vehicles.

Travis Setchell, 30, who had a car full of passengers, slammed on his brakes and reversed, on one occasion successfully managing to ram into the police car.

Driver rammed two police cars

Setchell, 30, was driving a red Audi A3 on the A1139 at Eye, in Peterborough, just before 4am on 7 December last year when he caught the attention of a road policing officer.

After witnessing Setchell swerving between lanes, the officer radioed for a check to be carried out on the Police National Computer (PNC) which revealed the car was displaying incorrect registration plates.

The officer signalled for Setchell to pull over, but he sped up and made off along the A47 towards Wisbech, reaching 100mph.

He was pursued into Wisbech where he mounted a pavement and rammed another police car before eventually being forced to stop in Lerowe Road.

Drink-driver had no insurance and expired licence

Checks revealed Setchell had an expired driving licence and no valid insurance or MOT for the car. He also blew over the legal drink drive limit at the roadside and a small amount of cannabis was found inside the car.

Setchell, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (March 13) where he was sentenced to one year and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to 13 offences – dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drink driving, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, three counts of criminal damage to a police car, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, fraudulently using registration plates, possession of cannabis and driving without valid MOT.

Driving ban

He has also been banned from driving for three years and eight months.

Sergeant Joe Woolf, who investigated, said: “Setchell deliberately attempted to ram our vehicles in a desperate attempt to get away, causing damage which cost thousands of pounds of public money to repair and took emergency fleet off the road for weeks.