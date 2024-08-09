This video More videos

This unbelievable video shows how a man has covered himself in 13,000 sticky plant heads for a 7 mile pub crawl - in a 900 year old tradition to ward of evil spirits.

The unusual tradition, captured in the video report (click to play above) shows council worker Andrew Taylor, 37, dressed as the "Burryman" as he walks through the village - apparently warding off evil spirits.

Traditional village parade

Andrew has been covered from head to toe in "burrs" - the sticky flowerheads of burdock plants in a nearly hour-long process to prepare for the parade.

Pub crawl with a difference

The parade will see Andrew march seven miles through South Queensferry stopping off at each pub on the route - with each pub traditionally providing the Burryman with a free drink of whisky and a straw to drink through.

Andrew said: “There's around 13,000 to 14,000 burrs, give or take, but I haven't counted them individually."

The Burryman covered head to toe in over 13,000 sticky plant heads walks the boundary of South Queensferry to ward off evil spirits as part of a 900-year-old traditional historic parade. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

A few whiskies for burr-covered man

Traditionally, the Burryman will collect his burrs himself, before attaching them to panels and wrapping them around his body - wearing several thick layers of clothing and balaclavas to protect himself from their hooks. Only men born in South Queensferry in Scotland can take on the role of the Burryman - with one Burryman taking on the role for 25 years in a row.