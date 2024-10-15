Cannabis grower caught hiding in attic during police raid and gets jailed
Body cam footage (click to play above) captures the moments when police force their way into a suspected cannabis farm - and find a man hiding in the attic. Arnold Elezi, 29, headed straight up the ladder to the attic after hearing officers force their way into the address. This action was taken after the police received intelligence the property was being used to grow large amounts of cannabis. These suspicions proved to be correct. One of the bedrooms was found to contain 121 plants, while other areas of the house had been converted into cannabis growing areas.
Elezi was found trying to hide in the loft and was arrested. All the cannabis was subsequently removed, while the growing equipment was also seized and put out of use. Elezi, of no fixed address, went on to plead guilty to cultivating cannabis and he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (11 October). He was handed a two-year prison sentence. Inspector Paul Ferguson, neighbourhood inspector for the city north area, said: “This is a prime example of how our police teams are working together to take positive action against concerns, such as drug crime, which adversely affect our communities.
“People may think the cultivation of cannabis is a victimless crime, but what they don’t realise is those at the top of the criminal chain make very large sums of money from producing and distributing the drug, while often exploiting vulnerable people at the same time. “Tackling and preventing drug harm remains a policing priority for us in the city north area and this successful warrant highlights why it’s so important people report any suspicions they have around drug activity to the police. “As a result of us being made aware of these suspicions, we were able to act and shut down this household cannabis farm before it caused any more harm. I want to reassure residents we will continue to act on information to disrupt those involved in drug crime and do everything in our power to bring them to justice.”
