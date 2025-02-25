This video More videos

This is the dramatic moment a burglar armed with a crowbar charged at police before he was wrestled to the ground by brave officers.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic bodyworn camera footage (click to play above) shows the moment when cops tackled an armed burglar to the ground, during an attempted shop raid.

The video, shown above, then captures a officer wrestling Callum Knox, 38, to the floor, with clattering heard in the background as he and his associate, Damian Smith, 44, bring various shop items down with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crooks wrestled to the ground

Knox tries to free himself from the officer's grip, resulting in a struggle as he works to evade efforts to secure him with handcuffs. Eventually, both men were successfully detained - and officers found a key which led to the discovery of their nearby getaway car.

Damian Smith lies on the ground as Callum Knox grapples with an officer during supermarket robbery in Sevenoaks, Kent, November 22 2024. | Kent Police / SWNS

Knox and Smith were both carrying weapons when they forced their way into a Morrisons store in Sevenoaks, Kent, in the early hours of November 22. Patrols raced to the scene after an intruder alert was triggered - and attempted to detain the thieves.

Burglar threatens cop with crowbar

While Smith dropped his weapon and lay on the floor, bodyworn footage shows Knox, wearing a balaclava, raising his crowbar over his head and charging at an officer in an attempt to escape.

Knox, of Southampton and Smith, also of Southampton, later pleaded guilty to burglary. Knox also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailed

During sentencing on February 13 at Canterbury Crown Court, Knox was jailed for two years and one month.

Bornworn footage shows Callum Knox charge at police armed with a crowbar during supermarket robbery in Sevenoaks, Kent, November 22 2024. | Kent Police / SWNS

Smith, who had breached a previous suspended sentence, was jailed for two years and ten months.

Chief Inspector Mark Stubberfield, of Kent Police, said: "Knox was determined to escape by any means but was tackled to the ground by our responding officers, whose tenacious bravery and professionalism ensured he was disarmed and that both men have ultimately now been brought to justice.

"Cases like this are a stark reminder of the real risks our officers face in confronting danger and conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad