Clever cocker spaniel dog shows off tricks and scores winning line at Connect game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Adorable footage (click to play above) shows the moment when Nancy, a cocker spaniel, scores a winning line of Connect, after studying the board.
The assistance dog can also stack hoops and give a high five - and she does it all in memory of her best friend Bella, another Cocker Spaniel who died recently aged 13.
High fives from a clever canine
The remarkable story of the two super Spaniels was shared with the Sunderland Echo by their owner Lynn Stacey who has the help of assistance dogs as she has a number of disabilities.
Bella died just weeks ago but she was a star of the canine world who appeared on TV, and in the Sunderland Echo.
Lynn said: “She was my assistance dog and she loved doing jobs for me. She knew hundreds of tricks and she was still doing them right to the end.
“She could balance a book on her head and walk with it. She could do children’s puzzles.”
Bella was so clever that she even did a fundraising drive in 2015 when she learned a new trick every day for a year to support the charity Dog A.I.D.
Lynn got a second Cocker Spaniel when Nancy joined the family and she was soon showing similar talents.
Nancy was so clever that she even learned new tricks from Bella, and one of them was very cute.
Lynn would ask Nancy who her best friend was and she would give Bella a cuddle.
Bella’s incredible talents even led Lynn to starting up an online dog training course called Bella's-Trix Dog Training. It has a following from people all over the world.
Watch the video above.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.