This is the chilling moment a killer was caught on camera pretending to be someone else before she was arrested for a machete murder.

Body-worn footage captures the moment when Rebecca Moore, 25, claimed to be ‘Lauren Smith’ when she was first cornered by cops in connection with Sacad Ali’s death, who was stabbed to death with machetes.

But her cover was blown when they identified her from a photo and she was then heard on body-worn footage crying “no, no, no” as she was handcuffed by police.

Moore was later found guilty of murdering Sacad on November 11 after a 16-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Her two accomplices, Barney Griffin, 18, and Jack Douglas, 17, who used knives to stab Sacad pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article.

Today (Thurs) Moore and Douglas were given minimum terms of 15 years in prison and Griffin was ordered to serve at least 16 years in jail.

Ambushed by machete gang

Sacad was playing video games and relaxing at a friend's flat in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield, South York, on March 9 this year. But he then got a call from Moore via an unknown number just after 4am who convinced him to leave the flat and meet her in Ponderosa Park.

Griffin and Douglas, who were 17 and 16 respectively at the time, then appeared from the darkness to ambush Sacad and stab him to death with machetes. Sacad begged for them to stop their relentless and brutal assault before his attackers fled the scene, leaving him to succumb to his injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Sacad died in Ponderosa Park shortly after 5am, prompting a murder investigation to be launched. Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, of South Yorkshire Police, said police then quickly surrounded the park.

Killer lied about name and age

After Moore was approached by an officer prior to her arrest, she lied about her name and age in order to try and evade justice. The exchange was caught on body-worn video as the officer involved waited for a picture of Moore to be sent through to his phone in order to confirm her identity.

With the net closing in on Griffin and Douglas, they handed themselves into police custody on the morning of March 12.

A judge lifted restrictions banning Douglas’s identification when he was sentenced. Following the hearing, Sacad's heartbroken family said it felt like his death had taken “the light out of our lives.”

Loving son and brother murdered

They said: "Sacad was a loving son and brother who was loved by all his family. He was the heart of our family and was always happy and smiling.

Rebecca Moore | SYP

"All those who knew Sacad, knew how positive and happy he was. It feels like all the light out of our lives has been taken. Our lives have been completely broken by what has happened, and we will never be able to forget.”

‘Barbaric’ killing

DCI Ben Wood said Moore had been callous by not admitting her part in the killing.

He said: "I know that today's sentencing won't bring Sacad back but I hope this gives his family, friends, loved ones and everybody who knew him some sort of closure as they try to rebuild their lives and recover from the grief inflicted upon them.

Jack Douglas | SYP

"The two teenagers murdered Sacad in a barbaric way, with Moore also murdering him by duping him into meeting and luring him to the spot where he would be brutally attacked.

"Rather than admit her guilt, Moore then made Sacad's loved ones relive the events of the day he died by making them endure a trial in court, after which she was found guilty of murder.

Barney Griffin | SYP

"A lot of exemplary detective and policing work went into this murder investigation and today's result is testament to everyone's hard work on this tragic case.

The boys were drug dealers for the Frank drug line, and Moore was closely aligned to it due to her crack cocaine addiction, the court heard. The trio hatched the plan to attack Mr Ali as they believed him to be dealing drugs on their turf.

Ms Ali described her son Sacad as a ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ brother and son | Submit

Griffin and Douglas attacked the victim with large knives, after he was lured out to Ponderosa park by Moore. Mr Ali also came armed, but backed away upon accepting he was outnumbered, and “pleaded for his life”. Moore watched from a distance of around 30 metres as 16 stab wounds were inflicted on Mr Ali.

Their plan to cause “really serious harm” evolved into murder when an artery in Mr Ali’s leg was severed, and he could not be saved. While in prison, Moore, aged 25, said ‘her boys’ had stabbed Mr Ali in the leg because he should not have been ‘selling on her turf,’ the court had previously been told. The Ali family only learned of his drug dealing after he died.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, the Recorder of Sheffield, jailed Moore, formerly of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, for life and fixed her minimum term at 15 years.

Due to their age, Judge Richardson told Griffin and Douglas, formerly of Brightholmlee Lane, Wharncliffe Side, that while they would, in effect receive a life sentence, it would be referred to as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure.