Bodycam footage shows the confused reaction of a county lines drug dealer who was found hiding in a garden.

“The dramatic arrest was caught on camera (click to play video above), when a drug dealer tried to run from police and was later found hiding in a garden. On May 13 this year, Heraldo Alves Te, 28, was spotted by police but ran away when they tried to stop him.

Footage shows the moment when Alves Te was found hiding in a garden and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. But appearing confused, Alves Te asks the police why he’s being arrested. When he is told, he responds: ‘I was drug dealing?’

He was back to prison after admitting continuing to be involved in class A dealing and breaching a court order. He was jailed in 2020 for class A drug dealing, was made subject of a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) with various conditions including not being in contact with anyone under 18 or being in possession of more than one mobile phone.

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “Earlier this year, detectives investigating the running of a drugs line selling heroin and crack cocaine between London and Peterborough attributed the “deal line” mobile phone to Alves Te.

“Analysis showed it moving consistently with a mobile phone Alves Te had supplied to agencies as his ‘personal’ phone number and contained clear messaging relating to the supply of drugs.

Alves Te, of Norman Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Detective Constable Emily Richardson, who investigated, commented: “The CBO was put in place to protect young people from being exploited by Alves Te, and prevent him from continuing to deal drugs once he was released from prison.