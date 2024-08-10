Dog owner's "horrific" animal abuse caught on CCTV as RSPCA find loving home for mistreated Husky
Distressing video shows a Husky being abused by two men, which has led to both receiving a lifetime ban on keeping dogs by the RSPCA. In the video, Joshua Richards can be seen rough-handling the defenceless Husky, called Bruno. It shows Richards holding the dog’s mouth closed, dragging him by his neck and pushing him around. The video evidence has led to Richards and Liam Cottle, who live at the same address, both being handed a permanent ban from keeping dogs.
Dog owners caused unnecessary suffering
The offending came to light after RSPCA officials were provided with the video evidence above. 24-year-old Richards pleaded guilty to three offences of causing unnecessary suffering to Bruno, through intimidatory behaviour and inappropriate handling. Cottle, aged 31, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Bruno by failing to exercise reasonable care and supervision in respect of the protection of the dog.
Abused dog finds loving home
Joshua Richards and Liam Cottle both of Balfour Road appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court for sentencing on July 22, after they pleaded guilty to the animal abuse charges.
Bruno was taken into RSPCA care and has now found a new, loving home.
Richards was sentenced to a 24 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £350 court costs and a victim surcharge of £154.
Cottle was sentenced to a 12 month community order, including 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay court costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £114. Both men were banned from keeping all animals for life.
Animal abuser gets suspended prison sentence
Speaking after the case RSPCA inspector Michelle Hare added: “Despite everything that Bruno has been through he was the sweetest happy dog while in RSPCA care and I am so happy that he has found a loving new home which he so deserved and he can now live the rest of his life without fear. This incident highlights that it is never acceptable to physically intimidate and inappropriately handle an animal.”
