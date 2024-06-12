This video More videos

Watch footage above of “one of the worst non-fatal dangerous driving cases” judge has ever seen.

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver used a mobile phone to film herself inhaling laughing gas before causing a crash that left her passengers seriously injured.

Georgia Hunter inhaled gas from a balloon as her backseat teenage passenger urged her to stop. She suffered a fractured skull, spine, eye socket, breastbone, bleeding on the brain and broken teeth, with a second passenger telling police: "I'm amazed I survived."

The female victim seriously injured said in a statement she might not be able to have children due to her pelvic injuries. A male passenger was also badly hurt, while Hunter herself suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened in Gateshead last June. Hunter, 22, of Burns Avenue, Boldon, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and admitted two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of drug driving. She was jailed for two years and banned from driving for four years.