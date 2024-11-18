This video More videos

Watch as two bungling drug dealers were caught red-handed after police found one sitting on the sofa weighing piles of cocaine while the other dropped his stash over himself.

Footage (click to play above) shows the moment when a drug dealer drops ten bags of cocaine out of his pockets while officers wrestled him to the ground. And later in the video, his pal is seen weighing out bags of drugs, as police enter his home and catch him red handed.

Police first swooped on dealer Irgert Shehu, 24, while he walked through the centre of Nuneaton, Warks., in broad daylight. Officers searched his car and discovered three sealed bags containing cocaine hidden inside a cigarette packet. Shehu had been seen walking from a flat on Abbey Street, which police later raided.

Police raided the flat and found Arnis Rizahi, 25, sitting on a sofa in the living room with 27 bags of cocaine in front of him, along with a set of scales. | Warwickshire Police / SWNS

Officers found Arnis Rizahi, 25, sitting on a sofa in the living room with 27 bags of cocaine in front of him, along with a set of scales.

In police bodycam footage, one officer is heard saying: “Naughty! He’s just weighing it off as well.”

When searched the drawers of the table had larger bags containing another 40 bags of weighed cocaine. In total 181 bags of cocaine with a street value of between £3,540 and £7,080 was seized along with £4,765 in cash.

Shehu, of Croydon, and Rizahi, of Nuneaton, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for three years and nine months. During sentencing at Warwick Crown Court on November 7, Rizahi was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

