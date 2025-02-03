This video More videos

Watch the moment when a drug dealer throws away a machete as he’s chased by police, before they find crack and heroin hidden inside his pants.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows how a drug dealer threw a machete as he fled police, moments before he’s found to have class A drugs hidden in his pants.

Most Popular

Abdul Kareem, 19, ran from officers after they approached him and others in an underpass. He threw a machete into a bush, and was found to have 66 wraps of crack cocaine in his boxers, when he was searched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Kareem discarded the machete that had been hidden in his trousers in a bush.

“After catching up with him [in Peterborough], officers discovered he had cannabis on him, and a strip-search in custody uncovered 66 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin hidden in his boxers.”

Kareem, of Cromwell Road, Millfield, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (28 January), where he was sentenced to 32 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing and associated anti-social behaviour can significantly affect communities. I urge anyone with concerns or information to report it to us.”