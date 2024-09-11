This video More videos

Watch as a British explorer locates the source of an uncharted Amazon river, after battling 300 ticks and army ants, goliath tarantulas (the world’s largest spider), snakes, alligators and even jaguars, in a jungle which has barely been explored since failed Victorian missions in the 1800s.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A British explorer has discovered the source of an uncharted Amazon river - while being stalked by jaguars and ravaged by insects.

Ash Dykes, 33, originally from St Asaph in Wales, but now living in London, found the start of the Coppename River in Suriname with fellow adventurers Jacob Hudson, Dick Lock and Matt Wallace after heading into a largely unexplored jungle by helicopter on August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group then bagged a world record by becoming the fastest group to ascend the South American country's tallest mountain - Julianatop. They also named two undocumented waterfalls - 'Dykes Falls' and 'Wallace Falls' - after the team members who first spotted them.

Ash Dykes and his team mates aboard their kayaks. | Ash Dykes / SWNS

During their mission, the group were bitten by 300 ticks and vicious army ants and also came across a terrifying goliath tarantula - the world’s largest spider - along with snakes and vicious alligators. Ash said the most chilling moment was when they awoke to find fresh jaguar poo just yards from where they had been sleeping in their tarpaulin-covered hammocks.

Ash took the coordinates of the finds in Suriname’s dense interior - which has barely been explored since Victorian missions failed due to disease and injury in the 1800s.